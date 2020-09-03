Obituary: Michelle Dailey

Michelle Dailey, 50, of Washington, WV is now at peace in God’s hands after a courageous fight against cancer. Michelle passed away Thursday September 3, 2020 at her residence with her family at her side. She was born in Parkersburg, WV a daughter of Bruce Goody of Washington, WV and the late Paula (Hollingsworth) Goody.

Michelle graduated from Parkersburg South High School in 1988. She went on to receive her Bachelor’s degree in Business from West Virginia University, Parkersburg. She was Assistant Vice President of WesBanco Trust in Parkersburg where she was employed for over 20 years. Michelle was the Treasurer of the Parkersburg Rotary Club and proudly served on the Henry Logan Foundation Board.

Michelle loved the beach, camping in the mountains with her family and shopping with her daughters.

Michelle is survived by her husband, Brian Dailey of Washington, WV; two daughters, Madison Sandy and Morgan Sandy both of Washington; three stepchildren, Garrett Dailey ofParkersburg, Olivia Dailey of Washington and Alexis Dailey ofWashington) brother, Ed Goody of Bedford, KY; and nephews Ryan Goody and Brayden Goody both of Bedford, KY.

Services will be Sunday 4:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Jimmy Cox officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM.