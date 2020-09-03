Obituary: Samuel J. Swisher

Samuel J. Swisher, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on August 28, 2020. Sam was born in Parkersburg, WV and also spent time living in Rochester NY, Massillon OH, and Lake Linden MI before moving back to the Mid Ohio Valley.

He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and was involved in Cub Scouts and Scouts BSA troops with his children.

Sam was a devoted husband and father and is survived by his wife Lillian and children Naomi, Jacob, Hannah, Abigail, Neka, Sophie, Seth, and Marcus. He is also survived by his parents Charles and Anna Swisher (Parkersburg WV) and Jude and Bob Phillips (Rochester NY) and a large extended family.

Because of current gathering restrictions the memorial service will be private.

A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com.