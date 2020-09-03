Ohio governor issues more orders to schools about reporting COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is continuing efforts to ensure primary and secondary schools report COVID-19 cases in a timely manner.

Governor DeWine’s latest executive order says parents or guardians and school staff should notify their school within 24 hours of positive tests or diagnosis of the virus.

The school should then notify other parents or guardians about that case in writing.

The order goes into effect next Tuesday.

”They may have done everything possible to stop the spread within their buildings,” DeWine said at his Thursday briefing. “But schools cannot control what happens out in the local community. What happens in the local community as far as the spread will be reflected in that school.”

The governor also introduced the latest coronavirus alert map, with a few changes.

Athens County’s alert level has again risen to level two-that’s the orange color-in the latest map. Athens had fallen to level one-yellow-after going as high as level three earlier this summer.

Meigs and Gallia counties remain at level two.

