Pleasants CR 2/2, Java Run Road, closure extended

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va (WTAP) - West Virginia Division of Highways announces the extended closure of Pleasants CR 2/2, Java Run Road, according to Jared Evans, District Three Maintenance Engineer.

WVDOH will be performing culvert replacements on Pleasants CR 2/2, Java Run Road, beginning from milepost 0.00 to milepost 1.58. Crews will be working between the hours of 6:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day (Monday-Friday), through Friday, September 18, 2020. The roadway will be completely closed. Motorists are asked to plan ahead and must use alternate routes during this time. They may utilize a detour on Pleasants CR 26, Mt. Carmel. Please be advised that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.

