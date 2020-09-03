Advertisement

Pleasants CR 2/2, Java Run Road, closure extended

Road closed
Road closed(WRDW)
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va (WTAP) - West Virginia Division of Highways announces the extended closure of Pleasants CR 2/2, Java Run Road, according to Jared Evans, District Three Maintenance Engineer.

WVDOH will be performing culvert replacements on Pleasants CR 2/2, Java Run Road, beginning from milepost 0.00 to milepost 1.58. Crews will be working between the hours of 6:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day (Monday-Friday), through Friday, September 18, 2020. The roadway will be completely closed. Motorists are asked to plan ahead and must use alternate routes during this time. They may utilize a detour on Pleasants CR 26, Mt. Carmel. Please be advised that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

What's Trending, 9/3/20

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jack Selby
A boar on the lam, a beer for dogs, and would Carole Baskin or Joe Exotic be better on "Dancing With the Stars"?

News

Forecast for September 3rd

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Obituary: Juanita J. Linder

Updated: 1 hour ago
Obituary: Juanita J. Linder

News

Flooding closes State Route 56

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WTAP
Flooding closes State Route 56

Coronavirus

UPDATE: W.Va. reports 7 COVID-19 deaths, 203 new cases Thursday morning

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources statistics

Latest News

News

Malta Dynamics donates face masks to Ohio schools

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WTAP
Malta Dynamics has donated more than 1,500 face masks to Ohio schools.

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Cabell Midland at Parkersburg

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - John Marshall at South

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Ohio school blue line flag controversy

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Jackson County Health Department offering free COVID-19 testing

Updated: 2 hours ago