Advertisement

Three arrested in raid of Ohio apartment in “meth mountain” area

A raid of two apartments in Nelsonville result in the arrest of three people
Three arrested after raid of Ohio apartment building
Three arrested after raid of Ohio apartment building(Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail)
By Alexis Mathews
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Three Ohio residents are arrested on outstanding warrants after authorities raid an apartment in Nelsonville known as the ’meth mountain’ area.

According to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, investigators and officers from the Nelsonville Police Department executed two separate search warrants on a building in the 100 block of East Franklin Street on Monday afternoon.

A total of 12 people were found in the upstairs and basement apartments, with three being arrested.

Kayla Allbaugh, 28, of Athens and Josh Farley, 36, of Nelsonville, were arrested on outstanding warrants from unrelated cases.

Nick Nelson, 30, of Logan attempted to flee the scene after escaping through a window, while holding a red bag that allegedly contained illegal drugs, according to the prosecutor’s office. He was later apprehended and found in possession of $754, but the red bag was not recovered.

While processing the scene, officers were informed that more than 14 grams of “Ice” were on the premises prior to Nelson’s escape. Trace amounts of drug residue were found on site and sent for testing.

Nelson and Farley are being held in the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail on $150,000 and $30,000 bonds, respectively.

Allbaugh was not listed on the jail site as of Wednesday.

The investigation continues and additional charges may be pending on all 12 individuals found during execution of the search warrant.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

W.Va. officials address concerns before students head back to school

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
Governor Jim Justice and his top lieutenants discuss children's upcoming return to school.

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Thundering Herd to kick off on Saturday

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Parkersburg High School report - Football Frenzy Preview

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Vienna Police discuss training, use of less lethal force

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Leah Gilchrist

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Updated W.Va. COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 2 hours ago

State

Guidelines for absentee and early voting in Washington County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ryan Wilson
Washington County Board of election gives voting guidelines

News

Vienna Police discuss training, use of force

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer discusses the need for proper training in law enforcement.

Education

WVUP enrollment up, Marietta College enrollment down in 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ryan Wilson
Local colleges have different enrollment trends

News

Jackson County Health Department providing free COVID-19 testing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the Jackson County Health Department are providing free COVID testing this Thursday, September 3rd.