Three arrested in raid of Ohio apartment in “meth mountain” area

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Three Ohio residents are arrested on outstanding warrants after authorities raid an apartment in Nelsonville known as the ’meth mountain’ area.

According to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, investigators and officers from the Nelsonville Police Department executed two separate search warrants on a building in the 100 block of East Franklin Street on Monday afternoon.

A total of 12 people were found in the upstairs and basement apartments, with three being arrested.

Kayla Allbaugh, 28, of Athens and Josh Farley, 36, of Nelsonville, were arrested on outstanding warrants from unrelated cases.

Nick Nelson, 30, of Logan attempted to flee the scene after escaping through a window, while holding a red bag that allegedly contained illegal drugs, according to the prosecutor’s office. He was later apprehended and found in possession of $754, but the red bag was not recovered.

While processing the scene, officers were informed that more than 14 grams of “Ice” were on the premises prior to Nelson’s escape. Trace amounts of drug residue were found on site and sent for testing.

Nelson and Farley are being held in the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail on $150,000 and $30,000 bonds, respectively.

Allbaugh was not listed on the jail site as of Wednesday.

The investigation continues and additional charges may be pending on all 12 individuals found during execution of the search warrant.

