Two kids raise over $1,300 dollars for area K-9s.

By Hannah Stutler
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Two kids from one local group raised over $1,300 for local K-9′s.

Shanna and Hunter from “Helping K-9′s One at a Time” raised $1,354.33 for area K-9′s

State and local governments do not fund K-9 departments, so the local police departments and sheriff’s offices must pay for all equipment.

Shanna and Hunter held a donation yard sale/silent auction to raise money to help the departments purchase this equipment.

“So they can have the stuff they need for the canines and all their vests and all their shots and everything else so they don’t have to spend a lot for their bills,” said Shanna Thompson, Helping K-9′s One at a Time.

On Thursday, the two presented the funds to the local K-9 department.

