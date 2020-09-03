Advertisement

Walmart reveals hottest toys for 2020 holiday season

These toys are top-rated by kids
The Jetson Plasma Light Up Hoverboard is one of 36 toys from Walmart's Top-Rated by Kids List.
The Jetson Plasma Light Up Hoverboard is one of 36 toys from Walmart's Top-Rated by Kids List.(Source: Walmart)
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Let’s call it Christmas in September.

Walmart is out with its annual list of the hottest toys for the holidays.

From Disney princesses to Hot Wheels to high-tech, these 36 toys are top-rated by kids.

“More than any year before, we’re seeing strong interest across toys that stem from digital platforms, like kid influencer-created toys, interactive and educational toys, screen-free indoor entertainment and toys for active outdoor play,” said Steve Ronchetto, vice president of Toys at Walmart.

Caption

Here are the toys that made the annual Top-Rated by Kids Toy List 2020 List:

From the big and small screen

High-tech

Interactive play

Element of surprise

Outdoor

No screens

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Grogg’s Home Services giving away water bottles to local schools

Updated: moments ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
Grogg’s Home Services bought 2,500 hundred water bottles to give away to schools in both Parkersburg and Clarksburg.

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Grogg's Home Services giving away water bottles to schools

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Grogg's Home Services is giving away water bottles to schools in Parkersburg and Clarksburg.

News

Ohio governor issues more orders to schools about reporting COVID-19 cases

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Governor issues more orders regarding schools' reporting of virus cases

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Ohio reports 50 COVID-19 deaths, more than 1,300 new cases

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 statistics

Latest News

National

Top-Rated by Kids Toy List

Updated: 53 minutes ago
From Disney princesses to Hot Wheels to high-tech, these 36 toys are top-rated by kids.

News

Justice announces efforts to get broadband money for West Virginia

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Governor seeks cap repeal to bid on broadband money

Breaking

Separate multi-crash crashes slow traffic on I-77

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Crashes happened between Camden Avenue and Mineral Wells exits

News

Wood County Commissioners want drop boxes for election

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Wood County Commission supports drop box for absentee ballots

News

Wirt County pulls out of football opener at Trinity Christian

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dennis Bright
School officials cite increased COVID-19 activity in Monongalia County where Trinity Christian is located

National Politics

Trump suggests polling place double-check for mail-in voters

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In a series of tweets, Trump encouraged voters to go to their polling site to “see whether or not your Mail In Vote has been Tabulated (Counted). If it has you will not be able to Vote & the Mail In System worked properly.”