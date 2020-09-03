Website launched to help those suffering from addiction

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) -

The Buckeye Hills Regional Council announced that they have launched a website that it meant to help those suffering from substance abuse and addiction in the area.

The website, myrecoverylink.org, is meant to help those in Washington, Morgan, Monroe, and Noble Counties in Ohio.

The website is part of their long project, the Opioid Resource Navigation Program, which is helping citizens that are suffering, get the help that they need. They hope the website provides them with easy access to those needs.

“It seems as though, just to our assessment, that the organization of all those programs, how do you access them?” said Bret Allphin, Development Director for the Buckeye Hills Regional Council. “If I need help, what’s step one for me? Where do I go to get specific behavoral help or employment help or specific health care concerns? We wanted to make sure all of those were in a single place.”

The program is set to end in March 2021, but the Buckeye Hills Regional Council is hoping to be able to extend it.

