Wirt County pulls out of football opener at Trinity Christian

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP and WDTV) - Wirt County has forfeited its season-opening football game against Trinity Christian after school officials decided not to travel to Monongalia County, which has seen an increase in COVID-19 activity.

However, school officials said they plan to appeal the forfeit to the Secondary Schools Activities Commission despite the fact that both schools remained eligible to complete under state metrics used to identify COVID-19 activity in West Virginia.

Monongalia County moved from yellow to orange this week on the Department of Health and Human Resource COVID-19 alert system, which is based on a rolling seven-day average of cases in each county based on population. The color-coded map is updated at 9 p.m. on Saturdays, and schools that are in orange- or red-level counties are not permitted to play games the following weekend.

Monongalia County remained yellow when the map was updated on Saturday, and as a result, Trinity Christian still would have been allowed to compete Thursday night.

Wirt County remains at the green level, which indicates the lowest amount of COVID-19 activity.

Trinity was set to begin just its second varsity season since 2013.

Wirt County is now scheduled to open its season on Sept. 11 at Gilmer County.

