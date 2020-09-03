Advertisement

Wirt County pulls out of football opener at Trinity Christian

(Associated Press)
By Dennis Bright
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP and WDTV) - Wirt County has forfeited its season-opening football game against Trinity Christian after school officials decided not to travel to Monongalia County, which has seen an increase in COVID-19 activity.

However, school officials said they plan to appeal the forfeit to the Secondary Schools Activities Commission despite the fact that both schools remained eligible to complete under state metrics used to identify COVID-19 activity in West Virginia.

Monongalia County moved from yellow to orange this week on the Department of Health and Human Resource COVID-19 alert system, which is based on a rolling seven-day average of cases in each county based on population. The color-coded map is updated at 9 p.m. on Saturdays, and schools that are in orange- or red-level counties are not permitted to play games the following weekend.

Monongalia County remained yellow when the map was updated on Saturday, and as a result, Trinity Christian still would have been allowed to compete Thursday night.

Wirt County remains at the green level, which indicates the lowest amount of COVID-19 activity.

Trinity was set to begin just its second varsity season since 2013.

Wirt County is now scheduled to open its season on Sept. 11 at Gilmer County.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Grogg’s Home Services giving away water bottles to local schools

Updated: moments ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
Grogg’s Home Services bought 2,500 hundred water bottles to give away to schools in both Parkersburg and Clarksburg.

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Grogg's Home Services giving away water bottles to schools

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Grogg's Home Services is giving away water bottles to schools in Parkersburg and Clarksburg.

News

Ohio governor issues more orders to schools about reporting COVID-19 cases

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Governor issues more orders regarding schools' reporting of virus cases

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Ohio reports 50 COVID-19 deaths, more than 1,300 new cases

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 statistics

News

Justice announces efforts to get broadband money for West Virginia

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Governor seeks cap repeal to bid on broadband money

Latest News

Breaking

Separate multi-crash crashes slow traffic on I-77

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Crashes happened between Camden Avenue and Mineral Wells exits

News

Wood County Commissioners want drop boxes for election

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Wood County Commission supports drop box for absentee ballots

News

Grand Central Mall celebrates teachers with appreciation event

Updated: 2 hours ago
As a “Thank You” to area educators, Grand Central Mall will host a Teacher Appreciation Grab & Go Event on Friday, September 4.

News

What's Trending, 9/3/20

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jack Selby
A boar on the lam, a beer for dogs, and would Carole Baskin or Joe Exotic be better on "Dancing With the Stars"?

News

Forecast for September 3rd

Updated: 3 hours ago