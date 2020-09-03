Advertisement

Wood County Commissioners want drop boxes for election

Not required by West Virginia for elections
By Todd Baucher
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Wood County Commissioners want to see a drop box for voters to drop off absentee ballots in the upcoming election cycle.

County Clerk Mark Rhodes told us Wednesday there’s no provision in state law allowing drop boxes for absentee ballots.

But the commission is looking into placing a box-similar to one pictured-at the least, at the courthouse and possibly at the Williamstown and Vienna City Buildings.

Commission President Blair Couch says it’s a matter of giving voters options.

”We will get our absentee ballots mailed out in plenty of time for people to return them via (mail),” Couch says. “If they’re concerned, we believe they can drop it off.”

Couch says there’s no doubt the U.S. Postal Service can deliver ballots to clerk’s offices in time for election day. Ballots need to be postmarked by election day, November 3, to be counted.

Rhodes says ballots can be dropped in person at the clerk’s office in the Wood County Courthouse.

In-person voting is also planned for both the early voting period and election day.

