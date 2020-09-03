W.Va. officials address concerns before students head back to school

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - As West Virginia’s active coronavirus case count reaches an all time high, State Superintendent Clayton Burch says people are telling him teachers aren’t prepared to go back. But, that’s not what educators are communicating to him.

“To say that our teachers aren’t prepared, is just completely false,” said Burch.

He says he has been in touch with multiple principals and superintendents who have told him their schools don’t need anything ahead of reopening.

That’s not to say there aren’t gaps, but Burch says those gaps need to be communicated to him so the state can help.

“In the first two days 160 principals responded to our survey of needs. Did we find some gaps? You’re darn right we did. We actually did. That’s the whole point of dialogue and talking to people,” said Burch. “I need to know specifics. I can’t make decisions on the ‘what if,’ or the ‘we think.’ I need specifics.”

“We’ve got the money to continue on. And if need be, all Clayton has got to do is call me in a second and we’re on it. The other thing is, we’ve got 2 million masks in inventory,” said Governor Jim Justice.

While the state prepares for youngsters to head back into the classroom, Justice is pleading with college students who are already there.

“Kids, you have got to listen to me. You know, please listen to your president, Gordon Gee. Please kids, we have got to bare down here. You are absolutely running the risk of killing someone here,” said Justice.

In Monongalia County, home of West Virginia University, bars have been closed indefinitely.

Closer to home, fact checkers continue to find discrepancies between numbers given by the Department of Health and Human Resources and numbers given by local health departments. Just last week a WTAP employee noticed the state reported a total of three deaths in Pleasants County when the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department had only reported two.

“We have something that’s called a death report that has to be filled in, and if there’s a discrepancy in the numbers sometimes it has to do with if the person is from a nursing home or a regional jail. Those death reports have to be filled in,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, State Health Officer.

“Part of that is clear confirmation of the residence of the individual that we get the report on and trying to reconcile that back to the local health department to make sure it’s accurate,” said DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch. “We always apologize if we get that information wrong. Occasionally there will be mistakes in residence and where an individual should be filed or placed in terms of the deaths.”

