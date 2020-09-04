Advertisement

AP source: Suspect in Portland death killed by investigators

A man suspected of fatally shooting a supporter of a right-wing group in Portland, Oregon, last week was killed as investigators moved in to arrest him.
A man suspected of fatally shooting a supporter of a right-wing group in Portland, Oregon, last week was killed as investigators moved in to arrest him.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 12:21 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man suspected of fatally shooting a supporter of a right-wing group in Portland, Oregon, last week was killed Thursday as investigators moved in to arrest him, a senior Justice Department official told The Associated Press.

The man, Michael Reinoehl, 48, was killed as a federal task force attempted to apprehend him in Lacey, Washington, the official said. Reinoehl was the prime suspect in the killing of 39-year-old Aaron “Jay” Danielson, who was shot in the chest Saturday night, the official said.

Federal agents from the FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service had located Reinoehl on Thursday after a warrant was issued for his arrest. During the encounter, Reinoehl was shot by a law enforcement officer who was working on the federal task force, the official said.

The official said Reinoehl had pulled a gun during the encounter and was shot by law enforcement.

The official could not discuss the matter publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

GRAPHIC: Mayor suspends officers involved in man’s suffocation death

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The man who suffocated after police in New York’s third-largest city put a “spit hood” over his head was the loving father of five adult children, had some mental health issues but was harmless, and had just arrived in Rochester for a visit with his brother, his aunt said.

National

Hurricane Nana hits Belize, then dissipates over Guatemala

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Thousands of people stocked up on food, water and construction materials Wednesday ahead of the landfall. Long lines stretched through supermarkets and hardware store shelves were nearly bare as residents of Belize bought materials to board up windows and doors.

News

Marietta City Council passes first reading amending rules about having roosters in city limits

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phyllis Smith
Council voted to amend the code so that roosters in city limits are not allowed, unless they have an anti-crowing device.

News

Rural Ohio seeing spikes in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
Meigs County reaches the third highest case count per 100,000 people in the state.

Latest News

National

Walmart reveals hottest toys for 2020 holiday season

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
From Disney princesses to Hot Wheels to high-tech, these 36 toys are top-rated by kids.

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sheriffs discuss home confinement

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Two kids raise over $1,300 dollars for area K-9s.

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
Shanna and Hunter from “Helping K-9′s One at a Time” raised $1,354.33 for area K-9′s.

Crime

Local sheriffs discuss home confinement costs for respective departments

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ryan Wilson
Local sheriffs discuss home confinement costs

National Politics

Biden speaks with Jacob Blake

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Joe Biden speaks with Jacob Blake while meeting with his family in Wisconsin.

News

WTAP News @ 6 - VOD - Kids raise over $1,300 for local K-9's

Updated: 5 hours ago
Kids raise over $1,300 for local K-9's