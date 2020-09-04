Doege tabbed as WVU starting quarterback

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (AP) - Jarret Doege will get the start at quarterback when West Virginia opens the season next week.

Coach Neal Brown announced on his statewide radio show Thursday night that Doege beat out Austin Kendall in preseason camp.

Doege is a junior and a former Bowling Green transfer who started the final three games last season for the Mountaineers. That included road wins at Kansas State and TCU.

In four total appearances in the 2019 season, Doege completed 79-of-120 passes for 818 yards with seven touchdowns and three interceptions. He passed for a season-best 307 yards in a 20-13 home loss to 22nd-ranked Oklahoma State.

Kendall, an Oklahoma transfer who is now a senior, started the first nine games. West Virginia finished 5-7.

The Mountaineers open the season Sept. 12 at home against Eastern Kentucky.

