Advertisement

Governor: No in-person learning, no sports

Money allocated for school PPE
Governor Jim Justice at his Friday coronavirus briefing.
Governor Jim Justice at his Friday coronavirus briefing.(STEVEN ROTSCH | Office of the Governor)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WTAP) - Governor Jim Justice does not believe any West Virginia schools should be playing sports if they’re not holding in-person classes.

School systems in “red” or “orange” on the state’s color-coded alert map are restricted to offering only remote learning when they open next week.

But the governor says some schools-regardless of what level or color their counties are-may be thinking of voluntarily offering only remote learning.

”If they’re doing so in the interest of safety, we absolutely can’t have kids out on the football fields or kids playing volleyball, and the school’s not open,” Justice said Friday afternoon. “There’s just no way you can have both. We absolutely support, if a county wants to go 100% remote, they can go 100% remote; that’s fine. But if they’re 100% remote, they can’t play sports.”

Justice announced Friday the state will provide $50 million for personal protective equipment to county school systems.

That’s in response to criticism-mostly from teacher organizations-that educators may not have the PPE they need to start the school year.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

ODNR investigating brine water in production well

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Todd Baucher
ODNR investigates report of brine water in Washington County production well

Breaking

Parkersburg South to host Cabell-Midland instead of University

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Change prompted by increased COVID-19 activity in Monongalia County, where University High School is located

News

Forecast for September 4th

Updated: 2 hours ago

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Ohio reports 22 COVID-19 deaths, more than 1,300 new cases on Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 statistics

Latest News

Coronavirus

UPDATE: W.Va. reports 6 COVID-19 deaths, 192 new cases Friday morning

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources statistics

News

Kroger employees protest for hazard pay

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jesse Wharff
Employees ask for the “Hero Bonus” they received at the beginning of the pandemic

News

WTAP News @ 11 - VOD - clipped version

Updated: 13 hours ago
Employees ask for the “Hero Bonus” they received at the beginning of the pandemic

News

Marietta City Council passes first reading amending rules about having roosters in city limits

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Phyllis Smith
Council voted to amend the code so that roosters in city limits are not allowed, unless they have an anti-crowing device.

News

Rural Ohio seeing spikes in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
Meigs County reaches the third highest case count per 100,000 people in the state.

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sheriffs discuss home confinement

Updated: 22 hours ago