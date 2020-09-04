Advertisement

Kroger employees protest for hazard pay

Employees ask for the “Hero Bonus” they received at the beginning of the pandemic
By Jesse Wharff
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:37 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) -

Thursday Kroger employees from Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, and Ohio banded together to protest the company for taking away their hazard pay.

Employees from the Kroger stores in Marietta and Parkersburg took part in front of the 7th Street Kroger in Parkersburg.

The employees say that at the beginning of the pandemic, they received what was called a “hero bonus”, because they were putting themselves at risk by working in a public space while COVID-19 was at its peak.

They say that since then, Kroger has taken away the bonus, but has increased the rules and regulations for workers, as far as wearing masks and other safety precautions.

They believe that since they are still risking their health, they should still receive the increased pay of about two dollars an hour.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 11 - VOD - clipped version

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Employees ask for the “Hero Bonus” they received at the beginning of the pandemic

News

Marietta City Council passes first reading amending rules about having roosters in city limits

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Phyllis Smith
Council voted to amend the code so that roosters in city limits are not allowed, unless they have an anti-crowing device.

News

Rural Ohio seeing spikes in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
Meigs County reaches the third highest case count per 100,000 people in the state.

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sheriffs discuss home confinement

Updated: 8 hours ago

Latest News

News

Two kids raise over $1,300 dollars for area K-9s.

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
Shanna and Hunter from “Helping K-9′s One at a Time” raised $1,354.33 for area K-9′s.

Crime

Local sheriffs discuss home confinement costs for respective departments

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Ryan Wilson
Local sheriffs discuss home confinement costs

News

WTAP News @ 6 - VOD - Kids raise over $1,300 for local K-9's

Updated: 8 hours ago
Kids raise over $1,300 for local K-9's

Regional

Website launched to help those suffering from addiction

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Ryan Wilson
Buckeye Hills launches a resource website for those suffering from addictions.

Breaking

Separate multi-vehicle crashes slow traffic on I-77

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Crashes happened between Camden Avenue and Mineral Wells exits

News

Grogg’s Home Services giving away water bottles to local schools

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
Grogg’s Home Services bought 2,500 hundred water bottles to give away to schools in both Parkersburg and Clarksburg.