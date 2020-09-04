Kroger employees protest for hazard pay

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) -

Thursday Kroger employees from Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, and Ohio banded together to protest the company for taking away their hazard pay.

Employees from the Kroger stores in Marietta and Parkersburg took part in front of the 7th Street Kroger in Parkersburg.

The employees say that at the beginning of the pandemic, they received what was called a “hero bonus”, because they were putting themselves at risk by working in a public space while COVID-19 was at its peak.

They say that since then, Kroger has taken away the bonus, but has increased the rules and regulations for workers, as far as wearing masks and other safety precautions.

They believe that since they are still risking their health, they should still receive the increased pay of about two dollars an hour.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.