Marietta City Council passes first reading amending rules about having roosters in city limits

Council voted to amend the code so that roosters in city limits are not allowed, unless they have an anti-crowing device.
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A resident at Marietta City Council speaks up Thursday at city council about roosters crowing in the neighborhood. That inspired council to amend some existing code.

Council voted to amend the code so that roosters in city limits are not allowed, unless they have an anti-crowing device.

Chickens will still be allowed in city limits. Council passed the first reading Thursday. The second reading will be at its next meeting. Council also approved an emergency project for Lancaster Street to fix a slip. The mayor says it will cost $55,000.

The street is closed now and is expected to stay shut down until the middle of October.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

