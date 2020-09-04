Advertisement

Obituary: Donald Lee Lemon

Obituary: Donald Lee Lemon
Obituary: Donald Lee Lemon(WTAP)
Published: Sep. 4, 2020
Donald Lee Lemon, 79, of Marietta passed away September 1, 2020 at his residence.

He was born November 2, 1940 in Mineral Wells, a son of the late Alvin Curtis and Genevieve Hoffman Lemon. He formerly owned and operated Don’s Tire Service in Spencer, WV and was a former inspector for the WV Dept. of Highways. Don retired after several years as a car salesman for various dealers in Belpre.

He loved fishing, NASCAR, watching Cleveland Browns football. He was a member of the Moose Lodge #2382 in Lowell, OH where he was past governor.

He is survived by his son, Marty Lemon of Belpre; one sister, Ola Jean Parsons of Spencer, WV; one brother, James Oris Lemon of Belpre; several nieces and nephews; his longtime companion, Shirley Weckbacher of Marietta and her children, Debora Davis (Mark) and Rex Weckbacher (Tina); he is also survived by his furry friend, Bear.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, Willard Lemon; and one sister, Ila Frances Mace.

Private family graveside services will be held 1 P.M. Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Parkersburg with his brother James Oris Lemon officiating. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 400 Green St. Parkersburg is honored to serve the Lemon family.

An online guestbook is available at www.lambertatman.com.

