Obituary: Emma Jean Clark Mincks

Emma Jean Clark Mincks, 88 of Reno, Ohio past away with family at her side at the Marietta Memorial Hospital on September 1, 2020. She was born at Walker, WV on February 19, 1932 and was the daughter of the late Hubert Merle and Opal Ethel Clegg Clark. Emma was a member of the Reno Church of Christ. She worked various places to include Johns Manville Company, she prepared income tax, and worked at Vogue Swift Cleaners as a seamstress. She was blessed with many talents including playing musical instruments, the bass and harmonica. She wrote children’s books, sewed many things for her family and friends and did various arts and crafts. The things we will remember her for the most, her love for the Lord, her family and her friends. She is survived by her five children, Peggy (Roger) Dugan of Knoxville, TN, Betty (Dennis) Thatcher of Waterford, Ohio, Ronald Wagner of Beverly, Ohio, Donald (Vicki) Wagner of Waterford, Ohio, Carol (Steve) Wagner of Reno, Ohio, 15 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild on the way. She is also survived by a special cousin, Norma Abbott of AZ. She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 sisters, June Parker, and Betty Clark. It was Emma’s wishes to be cremated. Memorial services will be held on Monday at 11:00 AM at the Reno Church of Christ with Kent Parks officiating. The family will be at the church from 10:00 AM till time of services to greet friends. The family has requested that cdc guidelines for covid be applied. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Marietta Home Health and Hospice, 27855 State Rt. #7, Marietta, Ohio 45750 or the Reno Church of Christ 80 Sandhill Rd., Reno, Ohio 45773. The Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.