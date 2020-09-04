Obituary: Heath Wayne Ivey

Heath Wayne Ivey, 43, of Marietta, Ohio ascended into Heaven into the Lord’s Care on September 2, 2020, after a valiant battle with cancer. He was born on April 21, 1977 in Marietta.

Heath was a 1996 graduate of Marietta High School and had taken some college classes. He was a Civil Engineer Tech in Columbus, Ohio. Heath enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, going to the races, football and Columbus Blue Jackets Hockey, and he especially enjoyed spending time with his precious daughter and family.

Heath was a very kind and loving person and will be dearly missed by many. He is survived by his daughter, Olivia Ivey; his parents, Diana and Gregory Merrow of Marietta; his sister, Kristy Skillman (Shawn) of Columbus; nieces and nephews, Connor, Emma, Tasha (Ian) and Jonathon; and a great niece, Madeline.

He was preceded in death by his step brother, Gregory A. Merrow, Jr.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home with Father Josh Erickson officiating. Burial will be in New St. Mary’s Cemetery. There will be no public visitation.

Sincere Thanks to All of the Health Care Providers who cared for Heath.

Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home is honored to serve Heath’s family and offers online condolences and many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com.

