Obituary: Martha Myrtle Goff

On Thursday, September 3, 2020, Martha Myrtle “Marthie” Goff, age 88, received her angelic escort home.

She was born on Jan 14, 1932. She attended Harrisville High School and was married in 1956 to Floyd P. “Buster” Goff, II. Together they had one son, Floyd P. Goff, III.

She was born and lived her whole life in Lawford, WV, never moving from the family farm. She loved farming, gardening, canning, taking care of the farm animals, quilting and crocheting. She was actively working on the farm raking hay at the onset of her brief illness. She was Methodist by faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Quince Conrad Pierce and Delphia Collins Pierce; her brothers, Irvin and Harry C. Pierce and her husband, “Buster” Goff. Additionally, precedent was one niece, Mary Jane Conrad; and one, nephew, Larry Goff.

She is survived by her son, Floyd and beloved dog Brownie; a sister Mary Leonia Haddox of Auburn; nephews, Norman Haddox (Robin), Harrisville, WV; Greg Haddox (Jane), Letart, WV; Gary Conrad (Kim), Hazelgreen, WV; Joe (Lucinda), of Bunkerhill, WV; Jack , NC; Jim (Kim), Hazelgreen, WV; nieces, Angela Yoak, Westminster, MD and Annetta Haddox, Winchester, VA; Judy (Orville) Conrad, Burnt House, WV; and several great nieces and nephews.

Her work ethic and integrity were pillars of her life and an example to all those who knew her. They will long serve as endearing qualities and enduring inspiration for her family.

Services will be held at 2 PM, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 at Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville. Friends may call at the funeral home Saturday, 5-8 PM one hour prior to services on Sunday. Burial will follow in the Hazelgreen Cemetery. Following CDC guidelines, masks are to be worn at all times while in the funeral home and social distancing will be in place. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.mcculloughraiguelfuneralhome.com.

