Obituary: Patrick Paul Mulcahy

Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Patrick Paul Patrick Paul Mulcahy, 67, of Parkersburg passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born September 26, 1952 in Kildare, Ireland, a son of the late Paul and Marian Mulcahy.

Patrick is survived by his wife, Linda Gribble Mulcahy; daughter, Laura Mulcahy; son, Mike Reaser; and two sisters, Ann O Reilly and Bridget.

Memorial services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg is honored to serve the Mulcahy family.

