Obituary: Patrick Paul Mulcahy

He was born September 26, 1952 in Kildare, Ireland, a son of the late Paul and Marian Mulcahy.

Patrick is survived by his wife, Linda Gribble Mulcahy; daughter, Laura Mulcahy; son, Mike Reaser; and two sisters, Ann O Reilly and Bridget.

Memorial services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg is honored to serve the Mulcahy family.

Memorial services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg is honored to serve the Mulcahy family.

