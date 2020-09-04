Advertisement

Obituary: Richard C. Townsend

Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Richard C. “Dick” Townsend, 80 of Parkersburg, passed away September 3, 2020 at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.  He was born June 29, 1940 in Parkersburg, a son of the late John H. and Ida (Cale) Townsend.

Dick retired from GE Plastics with over 30 years of service.  He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, especially Elk hunting out west and trout fishing in the great West Virginia mountain streams.  He was a veteran of the U. S. Army National Guard.  Dick always enjoyed the monthly breakfast meetings with the retirees from GE/Borg Warner.

Surviving is his loving wife of 57 years, Mary (Thomas) Townsend, two sons:  Scott Townsend (Debbie) and Mike Townsend (Lisa Morrison), brother Otis Townsend (Nancy), grandchildren:  Austin and Haley Townsend, brother-in-law Richard Thomas and several nieces and nephews, all of the Parkersburg area.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by eight brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be Tuesday 11AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.  Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.  Visitation will be Monday 4-8PM and one hour prior to services.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

