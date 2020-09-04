Advertisement

Obituary: Robert Lee Lanham, Sr.

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Robert Lee Lanham, Sr., 85, of Harrisville, died Sept. 2, 2020 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born April 4, 1935 in Ritchie County, WV the son of the late Bruce and Mildred Carpenter Lanham.  He had been a well tender.  He enjoyed hunting, reading, word searches and westerns.

He is survived by five children, Robert Lee Lanham, Jr. (Theresa) of Harrisville, Leona Stull (Basil) of Massillon, OH, Carolyn Miller (Gary Lang) of Harrisville, Charles Lanham of Canton, OH and Cathy Lanham of Massillon; brothers Harold, Delmas and Bud Lanham; sisters, Wilma Riffle, Shirley Lanham and Elsa Robinson; 26 grandchildren and 52 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Leona Maxine Layfield Lanham; son, Ronald Lanham; brothers Bruce Don Lanham, Virgil Lanham and Warner Lanham; and sisters, Mary Hickman and Berthie Robinson.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville.  Friends may call at the funeral home Saturday from 11-1.  Burial will follow in the Log Church Cemetery.  Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.  Following CDC guidelines masks are to worn at all times while in the funeral home with social distancing in place.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Obituaries

Obituary: Emma Jean Clark Mincks

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Emma Jean Clark Mincks

Obituaries

Obituary: Patrick Paul Mulcahy

Updated: 1 hour ago
Obituary: Patrick Paul Mulcahy

Obituaries

Obituary: Heath Wayne Ivey

Updated: 1 hour ago
Obitutary: Health Wayne Ivey

Obituaries

Obituary: Donald Lee Lemon

Updated: 2 hours ago
Obituary: Donald Lee Lemon

Latest News

Obituaries

Obituary: Michelle Dailey

Updated: 20 hours ago
Obituary: Michelle Dailey

Obituaries

Obituary: Bennie Gaines Graham

Updated: 21 hours ago
Obituary: Bennie Gaines Graham

Obituaries

Obituary: George Alan Pooler

Updated: 22 hours ago
Obituary: George Alan Pooler

Obituaries

Obituary: Debbie Mendenhall

Updated: 22 hours ago
Obituary: Debbie Mendenhall

Obituaries

Obituary: L. Burl Moore

Updated: 23 hours ago
Obituary: L. Burl Moore

Obituaries

Obituary: Jimmy Rusher Martin

Updated: 23 hours ago
Obituary: Jimmy Rusher Martin