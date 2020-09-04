Obituary: William Phillip Kohler IV

William (Bill) Phillip Kohler, IV, died peacefully at WVU Medicine Camden Clark, Parkersburg, WV, on Sunday, August 30, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Erie, PA, on March 19, 1980. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Dora Richardson of Rupert, WV, and William Phillip Kohler, Jr, and Margaret (Barkemeyer) Kohler of Greensburg, PA; and by his aunt, Mary Margaret Kohler Pickar of Bridgeville, PA.

Bill is survived by his wife Beth (Judy) Kohler and his miracle daughter, Leah Beth Kohler; his parents, William Phillip Kohler, III, and Gerry Kohler; his sister, Emily Dale Kohler; his nephew, Brycen Judy; and many beloved cousins.

He is also survived by his best friend, Adam Sinsel, whose three children (Aaron, Jacob, and Kaylee) lovingly called him “Uncle Bill.”

Bill graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1998; from the Honors Program at West Virginia University with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and a minor in Mathematics in 2002; and from the University of Charleston with an Executive Master of Business Administration in 2010. Bill was an IT software manager and consultant for Simonton Windows in Parkersburg where he met three of his best friends, Ron Watson, Matt Richardson, and Doug Morris; of Williams Lea, based in Wheeling, WV; of Ohio University in Athens; and of Thermo Fisher Scientific in Marietta, OH.

Bill loved his service to First Lutheran Church and pursued a calling in the ministry for a brief time before illness prevented him from completing it. He was a gifted communicator and leader; several people asked Bill to preside over their relative’s funerals, and he was often asked to serve as a lay pastor at various churches. Bill also loved photography, cooking for his family and friends, playing guitar, and listening to classical music. He was a life-long learner. Even after his formal education was completed, he enjoyed studying subjects related to math, science, philosophy, and economics. He had a soft spot for animals. Bill had several cats throughout his life and loved going to zoos and aquariums where he could interact with exotic animals like elephants and giraffes. He was also an avid supporter of the arts, especially live music, and attended many symphonies throughout West Virginia and Pennsylvania. He enjoyed traveling, taking train rides throughout West Virginia, and taking short day trips with his wife and daughter. His favorite destination in West Virginia was The Greenbrier Resort, where he celebrated many special occasions, including both of his parents’ retirements, his own engagement, and spontaneous getaways with his wife. Bill was a devoted, thoughtful, and loyal son, husband, father, brother, and friend. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.

Visitation is Monday, September 7, at Leavitt Funeral Home, 403 Seventh Street, Parkersburg, from 2-4 p.m. and again from 6-8 p.m. There will also be a visitation on Tuesday, September 8, at First Lutheran Church in Parkersburg from 10-11 a.m. followed immediately by the funeral and then burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Parkersburg. Seating for the funeral is limited due to COVID, and masks are required at Leavitt Funeral Home and First Lutheran Church. The funeral service will also be available to view on Facebook. Please call the church office for more details.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Lutheran Church, 1701 19th Street, Parkersburg, WV, 26101. The family would like to thank the ICU doctors, nurses, and staff at WVU Medicine Camden Clark who provided excellent care and support to not only Bill but his family during his hospital stay.

