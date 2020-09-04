Advertisement

ODNR investigating brine water in production well

Found in gas well in Washington County
(WTVG)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DUNHAM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTAP) - The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is monitoring a high amount of brine in production wells in Washington County’s Dunham Township.

The increase in salt water in the well was reported in late 2019.

The production well’s owners believe the brine came from a nearby injection well.

An investigation concluded disposed oil and gas wastewater was the source of the large amount of brine.

The ODNR’s Division of Oil and Gas Resource Management has not had any reports of adverse health and safety effects from the wells.

”At no point do we have any evidence of any environmental impact or groundwater impacts,” says the division’s chief, Eric Vendel. “We would encourage people to call us if there is any suspicion of their water being impacted. We will investigate it immediately.”

Any residents who have questions should contact the ODNR Division of Oil and Gas Resources Management at (614) 265-6608 or oilandgas@dnr.state.oh.us.

The Department of Natural Resources is also working to plug an orphan well-an existing well that is no longer in use-and is working to locate other orphan wells in the area.

Ohio has more than 200 injection wells, and the department does not believe there are similar problems with any of them.

