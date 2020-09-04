Parkersburg South to host Cabell-Midland instead of University

Parkersburg South will open its 2020 high-school football season Friday night against Cabell-Midland instead of University High School.

Parkersburg South officials announced the last-minute schedule adjustment Friday afternoon after West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced that schools in Monongalia County, where University High School is located, would not be allowed to play games this weekend because of increased COVID-19 activity.

Kickoff for Friday night’s Patriots’ game against the Scarlet Knights is 7:30 p.m. at Erickson Field in Parkersburg.

