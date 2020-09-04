Rural Ohio seeing spikes in COVID-19 cases

POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) - With a rural landscape and an estimated population just under 23,000, Meigs County spent the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic with a case count in the single digits. That’s recently changed as public health officials say residents got too comfortable in the naturally spread out countryside.

The Meigs County Health Department has reported 132 cases of the virus and four deaths related to it. Well over half of the cases have been reported in the last two months.

The health department’s public information officer, Brody Davis, says Meigs County isn’t the only rural area seeing a spike in cases. He says four of the five counties where the virus is peaking are rural.

“It can happen here still. The social distancing does help. But regardless of where you’re at, you’re still going to go to the grocery store, you’re still going to go to the gas station, so it’s going to still spread. Whether you’re in a big city or a small town. It’s hitting everybody,” said Davis.

Based off of data collected between August 19 and September 1, Meigs County has 222.6 cases per 100,000 people. That’s the third most out of Ohio’s 88 counties.

Though Davis says he can’t attribute the county’s spike in cases to anyone problem, he says there are people in Meigs County not taking the pandemic seriously.

“They’re used to doing what they want. We haven’t saw a big number, so they just kept on going. Some people listen to orders, some people don’t,” said Davis.

State statistics show all four deaths in Meigs County are linked to long-term care facilities, and Davis says so are dozens of cases. However, he says people should not interpret nursing home numbers as separate from the rest of the county.

“I think that people look at it and say hey the cases are going up, but they’re going up because of patients and staff. But, what they’re not realizing is that staff goes home, staff transfers it to family, family transfers it to somebody, and we still have regular community spread going on, not just the nursing home,” said Davis. “Just because the cases are originating from staff and residents doesn’t mean they’re not spreading to other people that who are spreading to other people.”

On top of not taking pandemic guidelines to heart, Davis says many in rural Ohio won’t see a doctor unless they are severely ill. He says it’s likely that some Meigs County residents have the virus and simply won’t get tested.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.