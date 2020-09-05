8 new deaths, an additional 1,341 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Saturday, the Department of Health said 4,256 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 129,785 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is not holding a press conference on Saturday.

An additional 6,706 cases and 287 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 13,808 hospitalizations reported on Saturday, at least 3,032 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.