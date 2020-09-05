Football Frenzy- Week 2 recap

(WTAP) - Parkersburg South had been preparing to host University High School, but on Friday, Governor Jim Justice shut down Monongalia County high school athletics due to rising COVID-19 numbers.

The Patriots scrambled and brought in a Cabell-Midland team that was in need of a game because its’ opener at Riverside was called by the pandemic numbers in Kanawha County

Cabell Midland was the runner-up in the Class AAA championship game last year. And the Scarlet Knights would play like a champion, overpowering the Patriots 69-34

Parkersburg falls on the road at Spring Valley 42-7

Chris Beck’s debut as head coach at Williamstown High School was a winning one.

The Yellowjackets win a hard fought 34-28 shootout with the Marietta Tigers.

The St. Marys Blue Devils also win on opening night.topping Alexander 42-6

In an all Washington County Clash, Fort Frye pulls out a hard fought 27-20 win on the road at Warren.

The Waterford Wildcats wins big on the road at South Gallia 61-0

Frontier runs it’s record to 2-0 with a 66-8 win over Beallsville.

