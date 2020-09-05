Advertisement

Gov. DeWine: Browns, Bengals allowed up to 6,000 spectators at 2 home games

Governor Mike DeWine announced Saturday afternoon that the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals will both be allowed up to 6,000 spectators at two home games this season. (Source: WXIX-TV)
Governor Mike DeWine announced Saturday afternoon that the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals will both be allowed up to 6,000 spectators at two home games this season. (Source: WXIX-TV)(WXIX)
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OHIO (WOIO) - Governor Mike DeWine announced Saturday afternoon that the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals will both be allowed up to 6,000 spectators at two home games this season.

Gov. DeWine allows a variance in the state sports order by permitting this.

Each side of the stadium cannot seat more than 1,500 guests, according to a release.

Masks are required.

These specific games will allow the variances:

  • Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns, September 17
  • Washington Football Team at Cleveland Browns, September 27
  • Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals, October 4
  • Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals, October 25

“This year will certainly be different, but both the Browns and the Bengals have worked exceedingly hard and have made extensive preparations to welcome a limited number of fans to their stadiums safely,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “These very thorough plans and safety precautions warrant a two-game trial to try and accommodate fans, at reduced capacities with social distancing and masks.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Property owner stops intruder allegedly trying to steal motorcycle, authorities say

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
Gallia County deputies arrest Russell Sargent for breaking and entering.

News

COVID-19 W. Va. | 252 more cases reported

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
No new deaths were reported.

News

This Is Home: Williamstown High School teacher entering his 48th year of teaching

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
Ron Lathey has taught for almost half a century. In this week's This Is Home feature, he reflects on his career and why he originally came to Williamstown.

News

ODNR investigating brine water in production well

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT
|
By Todd Baucher
ODNR investigates report of brine water in Washington County production well

Latest News

News

Governor: No in-person learning, no sports

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:59 PM EDT
|
By Todd Baucher
Governor Jim Justice Friday briefing

Breaking

Parkersburg South to host Cabell-Midland instead of University

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:28 PM EDT
|
By Dennis Bright
Change prompted by increased COVID-19 activity in Monongalia County, where University High School is located

News

Forecast for September 4th

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 2:51 PM EDT

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Ohio reports 22 COVID-19 deaths, more than 1,300 new cases on Friday

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 2:32 PM EDT
|
By Dennis Bright
Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 statistics

Coronavirus

UPDATE: W.Va. reports 6 COVID-19 deaths, 192 new cases Friday morning

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 12:21 PM EDT
|
By Dennis Bright
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources statistics

News

Kroger employees protest for hazard pay

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:37 AM EDT
|
By Jesse Wharff
Employees ask for the “Hero Bonus” they received at the beginning of the pandemic