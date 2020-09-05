Local teen builds blessing boxes for Eagle Scout project

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - One Parkersburg High School senior used his Eagle Scout project to help fight hunger in the community.

Deaven Francis built and installed three Blessing Boxes around the Mid-Ohio Valley as part of his Eagle Scout project.

Blessing Boxes are free standing miniature food pantries that are filled with non-perishable food items and placed out in the community.

The idea of the boxes is for individuals to donate what they can and take what they need.

Deaven built these boxes to make sure everyone in the community has access to food.

“I decided to build these boxes for my eagle project because I know people that have struggled, I know people that have had doubts about when they were going to eat,” said Deaven Francis. “I figured that if I could help someone in some way, this would be the best way to help them.”

One of the Blessing Boxes is placed at Westbrook Health Services in Parkersburg, one is at Your Kids First Daycare in Belpre and one is located in Barlow.

