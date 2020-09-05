Advertisement

Property owner stops intruder allegedly trying to steal motorcycle, authorities say

Russell Sargent
Russell Sargent(none)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 5:17 PM EDT
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Russell Sargent, 42, of Bidwell, Ohio was arrested after Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin says a property owner discovered him trying to steal a motorcycle from inside of a building.

“At approximately 10:56 pm deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress on Jackson Pike where a property owner had located an intruder, who had made entry into a building, and was attempting to remove a motorcycle from the scene. The property owner contacted our office and detained the subject until deputies arrived,” Champlin said.

Sargent was taken into custody by Gallia County deputies and has been locked up in the Gallia County jail for breaking and entering.

“Citizens all over our county are tired of being victimized by thieves like Mr. Sargent.  Our citizens are more vigilant than ever about protecting their property with surveillance systems and other methods of home defense. If you are a criminal and you are planning to take advantage of the good people of Gallia County, understand that you are risking your own safety. My team and I will continue to work diligently, side by side with our citizens, to keep our communities safe,” Champlin said.

