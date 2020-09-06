As pandemic raged, roadways became speedways

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Police around the country are reporting that as roads and highways emptied during the pandemic, some drivers took advantage by pushing well past the speed limit.

It’s a trend that statistics show is continuing even as states reopen.

The head of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says troopers have issued 2,200 tickets since April for driving more than 100 mph.

That’s a 61% increase over the same time period a year ago.

July was also Ohio’s worst month for fatal crashes since 2007. California, Iowa and Utah are among several states reporting similar year-over-year increases in high speeds.

