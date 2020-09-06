Advertisement

DHHR releases map detailing which counties can begin in-person learning

By Kim Rafferty
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the West Virginia Department of Education released an update to the county color code map that determines the procedures school districts will follow on Sept. 8 when school starts.

Nine school districts will start school remotely including Kanawha, Putnam, Wayne, Logan, Mingo, Monroe and Fayette because they are labeled as orange on the updated map. An orange label indicates the county has over 10 cases per 100,000 people on a seven day rolling average.

School districts listed as orange on the county map will begin the school year virtually until the county moves back to yellow or green on the metric when a new map is released the following Saturday.

Since the map was updated last week, five counties including Putnam, Wayne, Mingo, Monroe and Fayette were changed to the orange status while Monongalia County jumped from yellow to red.

Monongalia County will also start remote according to the updated map because it is labeled red. This means the county has above 25 active cases per 100,000 people on the seven day rolling average.

Officials say if a red county is reported on the daily updates from the DHHR, all in-person instruction is suspended and remote learning plans are to be activated for the following day. Staff will provide essential support services, including meals, student engagement, and special education. All sports activities and competition will be halted.

If a county is labeled orange during the week school districts will continue with in-person learning until the map is released the following Saturday. School districts in orange counties must also stop sports competitions but school sports can continue practices.

School districts must be in green or yellow to start school in-person for the week when the map is updated on Saturdays.

Logan County is an exception to the rule. The county started the week red and now it has moved to orange. Despite the change, county officials already voted to begin the school year remotely regardless of color label on the map.

For further details on the metric system, click here.

