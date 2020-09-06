Advertisement

Marshall rolls 59-0 in dazzling debut for QB Wells

Marshall defeats Eastern Kentucky 59-0 in their season opener
Marshall defeats Eastern Kentucky 59-0 in their season opener(AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va (AP) -

Grant Wells threw for 307 yards and four touchdowns to set and tie school records for a debut quarterback and Marshall rolled past Eastern Kentucky 59-0 in both teams’ season opener.

Wells, a redshirt freshman, was 16-of-23 passing with his 307 yards besting Stan Hill’s 202-yard game in 2002, and his four touchdowns tying another mark. Marshall scored on every possession, eight touchdowns and a field goal, except those that cut short the half and the game’s end.

Because of coronavirus concerns, Marshall made only 12,000 tickets available for the game in 38,000-seat Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Doege tabbed as WVU starting quarterback

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 10:24 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Jarret Doege will get the start at quarterback when West Virginia opens the season next week.

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Warriors vs. Tigers as Ohio football kicks off

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:55 PM EDT

Football

Marshall University to allow fans at home football games

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 2:48 PM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The university made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.

Sports

Clemson tops A.P. Top 25 preseason college football poll

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:42 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Clemson tops the A.P. Top 25 preseason college football poll

Latest News

Sports

WVU football camp update

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:14 PM EDT
|
By Jim Wharton
An update on West Virginia University football.

Football

No fans at Milan Puskar Stadium for WVU Football season opener

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:05 AM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, in coordination with University, state and local officials, has decided that the football season’s opener against Eastern Kentucky on Sept. 12 will happen without fans at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Sports

Marshall shores up football schedule

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 9:45 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The Thundering Herd will host Eastern Kentucky on Sept. 5 in Huntington.

Sports

Ohio Athletic Conference sets Fall sports Spring plan

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:59 PM EDT
|
By Jim Wharton
The Ohio Athletic Conference announces preliminary spring competition schedules for football, soccer and volleyball..

Sports

Mountain East Conference postpones Fall sports season.

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:50 PM EDT
The Mountain East Conference postpones the Fall sports season until next spring

Sports

Ohio State season cut short by Big Ten decision

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:34 PM EDT
|
By Jim Wharton
Local reaction to Big Ten decision to cancel fall sports