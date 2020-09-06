Marshall rolls 59-0 in dazzling debut for QB Wells
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va (AP) -
Grant Wells threw for 307 yards and four touchdowns to set and tie school records for a debut quarterback and Marshall rolled past Eastern Kentucky 59-0 in both teams’ season opener.
Wells, a redshirt freshman, was 16-of-23 passing with his 307 yards besting Stan Hill’s 202-yard game in 2002, and his four touchdowns tying another mark. Marshall scored on every possession, eight touchdowns and a field goal, except those that cut short the half and the game’s end.
Because of coronavirus concerns, Marshall made only 12,000 tickets available for the game in 38,000-seat Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.