“O” No! More WV Counties In The Orange
Latest Metric Map Cancels Some Week 2 Games
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Week 2 of Football Friday Night unfortunately got a bit lighter Saturday night as the latest COVID-19 metric map put more counties in the orange. They are Putnam, Kanawha, Fayette, Wayne, Logan and Mingo.
By being designated orange, those counties cannot do any competitions until the next map is released in a week. They can only do practices.
Here are the high school football games that will not be played in West Virginia between the dates of September 7th through September 11th.
Monday September 7th
Attempted Rescheduled Games
St. Albans at Nitro
Capital at South Charleston
Winfield at Herbert Hoover
Midland Trail at Oak Hill
Sissonville at Meadow Bridge
Friday September 11th
Parkersburg at Capital
George Washington at Hurricane
Spring Valley at Riverside
South Charleston at St. Albans
Herbert Hoover at Nitro
Sissonville at Scott
Buffalo at Montcalm
Tolsia at Braxton County
St. Mary’s at Wayne
Princeton at Oak Hill
Greenbrier East at Poca
Wheeling Central at Winfield
Midland Trail at Meadow Bridge
Mingo Central at Point Pleasant
