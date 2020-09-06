Advertisement

“O” No! More WV Counties In The Orange

Latest Metric Map Cancels Some Week 2 Games
By Jim Treacy
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Week 2 of Football Friday Night unfortunately got a bit lighter Saturday night as the latest COVID-19 metric map put more counties in the orange. They are Putnam, Kanawha, Fayette, Wayne, Logan and Mingo.

By being designated orange, those counties cannot do any competitions until the next map is released in a week. They can only do practices.

Here are the high school football games that will not be played in West Virginia between the dates of September 7th through September 11th.

Monday September 7th

Attempted Rescheduled Games

St. Albans at Nitro

Capital at South Charleston

Winfield at Herbert Hoover

Midland Trail at Oak Hill

Sissonville at Meadow Bridge

Friday September 11th

Parkersburg at Capital

George Washington at Hurricane

Spring Valley at Riverside

South Charleston at St. Albans

Herbert Hoover at Nitro

Sissonville at Scott

Buffalo at Montcalm

Tolsia at Braxton County

St. Mary’s at Wayne

Princeton at Oak Hill

Greenbrier East at Poca

Wheeling Central at Winfield

Midland Trail at Meadow Bridge

Mingo Central at Point Pleasant

