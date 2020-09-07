Advertisement

Blue Devils to hit the gridiron this Friday after all

St. Marys playing at home 9/4/2020
St. Marys playing at home 9/4/2020(WTAP)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The St Marys Blue Devils have a new opponent for Football Friday Night. They will be facing the Grafton Bearcats in St Marys at 7:30 on September 11, Coach Jodi Mote confirmed.

The Blue Devils were suppose to play at Wayne this Friday, but a change in the state’s COVID-19 metric map halted play for the Pioneers.

The Parkersburg Big Reds were put into a similar situation for this week when University High School became ineligible to play under state coronavirus orders.

Unlike the Blue Devils, PHS has yet to find a team to face in lieu of their previously scheduled opponents. Coach Mike Byus says the Big Reds had worked out a plan with Brooke High School, who was also poised to face a Monongalia County team, that if the map kept Mon County teams from playing, they would play each other. However, Byus says something changed and the Big Reds are out of an opponent for this Friday.

Byus says Parkersburg’s next game will be in two weeks against Marietta High School.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WVU suspends 29 students for COVID-related violations after parties

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
School officials say over the weekend, social media posts showed large parties at fraternities that are not recognized by WVU.

News

As pandemic raged, roadways became speedways

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The head of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says troopers have issued 2,200 tickets since April for driving more than 100 mph.

News

COVID-19 W.VA. l 3 additional deaths

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
The DHHR reports 3 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

News

Bridge dedicated in honor of six brothers who served in WWII

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
On Saturday a new bridge at the juncture of Mount Union Road and Route 10 was dedicated to the Wolfe brothers who all grew up in the area.

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Teen builds Blessing Boxes for Eagle Scout project

Updated: 22 hours ago
Teen builds Blessing Boxes as part of his Eagle Scout project

News

DHHR releases map detailing which counties can begin in-person learning

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 9:03 PM EDT
|
By Kim Rafferty
Nine counties including four in our region will start school remotely.

News

“O” No! More WV Counties In The Orange

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 9:01 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
More WV schools can't compete in fall sports next week

News

Authentic wins Kentucky Derby 146

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 7:12 PM EDT
Unofficial results list Tiz the Law in place and Mr. Big News in show for the race, out of a 15-horse field for Saturday’s race.

News

Local teen builds Blessing Boxes for Eagle Scout project

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 6:22 PM EDT
|
By Hannah Stutler
Deaven Francis built and installed three Blessing Boxes around the Mid-Ohio Valley as part of his Eagle Scout project.

News

Property owner stops intruder allegedly trying to steal motorcycle, authorities say

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 5:17 PM EDT
|
By Zach Shrivers
Gallia County deputies arrest Russell Sargent for breaking and entering.