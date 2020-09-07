Blue Devils to hit the gridiron this Friday after all

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The St Marys Blue Devils have a new opponent for Football Friday Night. They will be facing the Grafton Bearcats in St Marys at 7:30 on September 11, Coach Jodi Mote confirmed.

The Blue Devils were suppose to play at Wayne this Friday, but a change in the state’s COVID-19 metric map halted play for the Pioneers.

The Parkersburg Big Reds were put into a similar situation for this week when University High School became ineligible to play under state coronavirus orders.

Unlike the Blue Devils, PHS has yet to find a team to face in lieu of their previously scheduled opponents. Coach Mike Byus says the Big Reds had worked out a plan with Brooke High School, who was also poised to face a Monongalia County team, that if the map kept Mon County teams from playing, they would play each other. However, Byus says something changed and the Big Reds are out of an opponent for this Friday.

Byus says Parkersburg’s next game will be in two weeks against Marietta High School.

