Bonds Creek Bridge now the Paul Eugene Gregg Memorial Bridge

CAIRO, W.Va (WTAP) - The Bonds Creek Bridge is being renamed in honor of an army veteran that passed away last year.

It is now named after U.S. army Private First Class, Paul Eugene Gregg who had served from February 1958 to February 1961 and received the marksmanship shooter badge.

After his stint in the army he became an iron worker. He built bridges, including the bridge now taking his namesake.

It’s all thanks to his daughter, D’Ona, who met her father through Ancestry.com just a few years ago. After his passing, she reached out to find out how she could memorialize him.

Because he built bridges and we talked a lot about the Bonds Creek Bridge when he worked on it the year that I was born on that bridge and we talked a lot about it. So, after it was finished I reached out to West Virginia to find out how you name a bridge after someone you love.

D’ona says she and her father spent every day together after they first met and the two became very close.

