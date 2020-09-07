Parkersburg Catholic HS holds 45th annual blue and white golf event

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The 45th annual Blue and White golf tournament was held today at 7 a.m. at the Worthington Golf Club.

Twenty-four teams came together to help raise money for the students participating in sports for the 2020-2021 school year. It’s all in an effort to provide assistance for the students during these unprecedented times.

It’s great that the community can get together. I mean, it’s been postponed and been tough to be able to put it on, but we’ve got a lot of good people here at Catholic that are very excited about school and they want to put things on for the community like this.

The event was originally scheduled for Father’s Day. But due to the pandemic, it had to be moved to today.

