Serious injuries in Sunday evening 4-wheeler crash
One flown by helicopter to Charleston hospital
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - A single-vehicle accident on Sunday led to multiple injuries, and one person being flown by helicopter to a Charleston hospital.
According to Sgt. Cross of the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, the accident involved a 4-wheeler in the woods behind a residence on Mikala Dr. in Rockport at 5:41 p.m.
Cross added that the passenger, who suffered serious injuries as a result, was the one transported, while the driver injured their foot.
