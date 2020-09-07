Vigil held to honor those lost in the community

NEWPORT, Ohio (WTAP) - After recent deaths in the area, several Newport churches came together to remember the lives lost.

With a murder and multiple suicides fresh in their minds, members of the Newport Baptist Church, Church of Christ, and Methodist Church all came together in prayer Saturday night.

Performers led attendees in song and community leaders spoke from a small stage.

Organizers say they want everyone in the Newport community to know that they’re here to support anyone who needs it.

Just letting the community know that we’re here. That the churches are here, that the community is actually here for each other. So these have been tragic deaths; four of them in three different incidents. We just wanted to let the community know that everyone is here for them. The community supports these people.

The event featured some mental health professionals and first responders as well.

