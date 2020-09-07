Advertisement

YMCA offering academic support during school year

The Parkersburg YMCA is offering academic support during the COVID-19 pandemic
The Parkersburg YMCA is offering academic support during the COVID-19 pandemic
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) -

The Parkersburg YMCA is offering child care for students after the school day is over, as well as if students have to learn remotely or virtually.

Called “Out of School” Care, it will occur if Wood County’s COVID-19 level goes to an orange or red, meaning schools across the county would have to close and switch to remote or virtual learning.

They will assist children in being able to keep up with their schoolwork when they cannot be taught in the school building.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the YMCA has remained committed to providing for the community, and they hope the community responds in a positive way during the school year.

“We’re doing our best to provide a safe and secure environment, which has always been the YMCA’s mission,” said Jeff Olson, Chief Executive Officer of the Parkersburg YMCA. “I’m hopeful that more parents will see the YMCA as a viable option, not just to provide our of school care, but to also provide academic support, so that children can have a successful school year.”

They will also continue their after school child care program, even if out of school care is going on during the day.

