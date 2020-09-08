Advertisement

46 of 55 West Virginia counties begin classes in-person

The exceptions: counties in “orange” or “red”
(AP)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WTAP) - West Virginia’s top educator says most of the state’s counties have begun the school year with some form of in-person learning.

State Superintendent of Schools Clayton Burch says state health officials spent the weekend helping educators get ready for the first day of classes.

During the summer, Governor Jim Justice pushed back the state of school from the recently-common date of mid-August to September 8.

“I felt really, really good knowing that our teachers had to juggle many things coming back to school," Superintendent Clayton Burch said at a news briefing the governor held Tuesday afternoon, delayed a day by the Labor Day holiday. "But I think each of them were prepared that that have to handle the school year differently. That means not only assessing any learning gap in the way they start, but really assessing the social and emotional needs that our children have.”

The governor announced outbreaks in five county school systems, although he did not identify whether that involved students or staff.

Whether or not schools can hold in-person classes depends on their status on the state alert map, which is updated Saturday nights at 9 P.M.

