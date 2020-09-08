Health expert advises families on COVID-19 era activities

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - In his recent news briefings, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has given examples of gatherings that have resulted in the spread of the coronavirus.

Tuesday, the governor’s briefing featured a discussion with a Cleveland Clinic physician advising parents of activities where COVID-19 could spread.

They include events such as weddings, school functions and visits to restaurants-and whether people at those locations are taking the proper precautions.

“It’s important to understand what our families and what our friends are doing; if they are wearing masks, if they are appropriately social distancing," Associate Safety Officer Dr. Ryan Hamilton said. "We have to use that and incorporate it to decide, maybe it’s better to do a Zoom visit or a facetime call with family this week, instead of getting together in person.”

The state’s map of counties with the highest occurrance of positive cases continues to put Meigs County in the top five. The county reported another death Tuesday.

In response to a barrage of social media claims surrounding Ohio’s latest non-congregate sheltering order, Governor DeWine today stressed that there are no orders in Ohio to create “FEMA camps” to quarantine citizens against their will.

“This is not in our order, and there is no truth to the rumor,” said Governor DeWine. “Families will not be separated, and kids will not be away from their loved ones.”

The order, which was first issued on March 31 and then renewed on April 29 and August 31, creates a funding mechanism to allow for federal reimbursement for communities that choose to offer alternate locations for people to safely isolate or quarantine outside of their homes. If a citizen chooses to recover in a quarantine housing location, others in the household can remain at home and unexposed.

This option has been used in a handful of cases in Ohio.

