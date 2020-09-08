Advertisement

Local college not seeing major outbreaks

Ohio University to finish semester mostly online
(WTAP)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Our areas has more smaller colleges than the large universities of WVU and Ohio State.

And so far, they don’t appear to have the problems with positive COVID-19 cases.

Marietta College, in its fourth week of classes, has reported two positive cases among students, resulting in quarantines.

But there has been no sign of a spread of the virus.

The college’s smaller size means smaller gatherings, says spokesman Tom Perry.

And college staff has been watching to make sure those gatherings don’t get larger.

“Everybody’s wearing their masks; they’ve done a really good job," Perry says. "But if we have a small gathering, our folks in community housing have done a great job of quickly reminding students of the rules. There’s been no real tension; they break up really quickly and realize that they need to be in smaller groups.”

Meanwhile, Ohio University says it will not have a complete reopening of its Athens campus during the fall semester.

President Duane Nellis Tuesday announced Phase Two of its fall session will begin September 28. Only 31% of its Athens campus enrollment, or about 7,200 students, will be invited back on site this fall. The rest will continue virtual classes that began in late August.

Ohio had planned in-person classes this fall, but changed those plans when COVID-19 cases in Athens County rose sharply this summer.

