Marietta community showing they back the blue

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Droves of people showed up in Marietta to “back the blue” Sunday afternoon.

Speakers at the event wanted to provide a voice for officers of the law after recent protests calling for changes to police funding in the wake of George Floyd’s death back in May.

Law enforcement as a whole, their morale is at an all-time low. And I can see friends of mine who are in law enforcement, I can see their morale, and you see a lot of the law enforcement agencies in this area can’t find enough people to work the streets. So you know the morale is low. And all I wanted to do today was let these people know that there are people out here who love them and people who support them and people who are here to let them know that they have their backs.

Kim Walters, Rally Organizer

Elected officials discussed many talking points that have been brought up in the country. From those wanting to defund the police and with others wanting more of a dialogue that is apolitical/down the middle.

“In the city of Marietta, we spend about $3.5 million a year on the police," says Mayor Schlicher. "Department, operations, and as far as I’m concerned and city council is concerned, we would never consider defunding any of that budget.”

“We have a real common-sense problem that I think that regardless of Republican/Democrat, the majority of people with common sense is going to agree that this is a real issue," says state representative Jay Edwards. "And this is something that we need to come together on.”

Other attendees provided their positive experiences with law enforcement. Like Marietta resident, Skylar Steward who details how the police had changed his life and set him on the right path.

There’s been numerous different occasions where I was heading down the wrong path, and breaking the law. Doing illegal things. And anytime I got caught, you know, going into the system or whatever the case maybe it’s a wake-up call. Had it not been for them catching me doing wrong doings then I probably would’ve never changed.

Skylar Steward, Local Speaker

