Obituary: Beverly McAnally

Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Beverly  McAnally, 73, of Vienna died September 7, 2020 at the Worthington Health Care Center.

Beverly  was born on August 24, 1947 in  and was the daughter of Daniel and Pearl Talbott.

Beverly loved to walk everywhere, gardening, drawing, painting, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was Pentecostal by faith. Beverly worked hard all over her life to help provide for her family.

Beverly  is survived by children, Christina Jean Price of Vienna, WV; Joseph Ewing (Amy) of Parkersburg, WV; Julie Lewis (Tom) of Parkersburg, WV; brother, Donald Talbott of Parkersburg, WV; sister. Barbara Balderson of Parkersburg, WV; and by nine grandchildren, and eleven great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Glenn Talbott, Lyle Talbott, and Daniel Talbott II; and grandson, Justin Ewing.

There will be no services or visitation will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home and Crematory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

