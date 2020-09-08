Advertisement

Obituary: Daniel Leroy Talbott

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Daniel Leroy Talbott, 61 of Parkersburg, passed away September 3, 2020 at his residence. 

He was born November 28, 1958, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Daniel and Marcella (Perry) Talbott.

Danny worked for Winan’s Services for over 30 years and recently worked for McClinton Chevrolet.

Surviving are two siblings:  Charlene Martin of Weennie, OK and Mike Talbott (Missy) of Vienna and several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles which include his best friend Blair Buckley of Belpre.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Debbie Talbott.

Memorial services will be 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Adam Myers officiating.  Visitation will be one hour prior to services.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Obituaries

Obituary: James Lohr

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Obituary: James Lohr

Obituaries

Obituary: Wayne Garner

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Obituary: Wayne Garner

Obituaries

Obituary: Jerry Fox

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Obituary: Jerry Fox

Obituaries

Obiturary: Mary Jo Patton Jones

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Obiturary: Mary Jo Patton Jones

Latest News

Obituaries

Obituary: Michael Allen Brown

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Obituary: Michael Allen Brown

Obituaries

Obituary: Richard C. Townsend

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:23 PM EDT
Obituary: Richard C. Townsend

Obituaries

Obituary: William Phillip Kohler IV

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 2:20 PM EDT
Obituary: William Phillip Kohler IV

Obituaries

Obituary: Martha Myrtle Goff

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 2:19 PM EDT
Obituary: Martha Myrtle Goff

Obituaries

Obituary: Robert Lee Lanham, Sr.

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 12:46 PM EDT
Obituary: Robert Lee Lanham, Sr.,

Obituaries

Obituary: Emma Jean Clark Mincks

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:54 AM EDT
Emma Jean Clark Mincks