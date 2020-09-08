Obituary: Daniel Leroy Talbott

Daniel Leroy Talbott, 61 of Parkersburg, passed away September 3, 2020 at his residence.

He was born November 28, 1958, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Daniel and Marcella (Perry) Talbott.

Danny worked for Winan’s Services for over 30 years and recently worked for McClinton Chevrolet.

Surviving are two siblings: Charlene Martin of Weennie, OK and Mike Talbott (Missy) of Vienna and several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles which include his best friend Blair Buckley of Belpre.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Debbie Talbott.

Memorial services will be 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Adam Myers officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

