Advertisement

Obituary: George R. Harper

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

George R. Harper, 88, of Vienna, passed away at his residence Monday, July 6, 2020.

He was born November 25, 1931 in Parkersburg, a son of the late Howard E. and Barbara Grace Vaughan Harper.

George served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War and after his service worked as a Foreman at AB Chance. He enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, hunting and woodworking.

He is survived by three daughters, Jill McGary (Tony) of Galloway, Ohio, Cathy Carpenter-Duncan (Dave) of LaVale, Maryland and Sandra Barker (Terry)  of Washington, West Virginia; one son, George R. “Sonny” Harper II of Belpre, Ohio; one sister, Twila Park of Parkersburg; one brother, John Harper of Parkersburg; a son-in-law, Rick Carpenter of Parkersburg; eight grandchildren, Eric McGary (Susan), Matthew McGary (Katlyn), Natalie Eggers (Johnny), Jessica Coy (Herb), Joey Carpenter (Nina), Adam Harper (Denise), Alex Barker and Evan Barker; fourteen great-grandchildren; life-long friends, Burl Elswick, Jim Deem and Bob Hammond (Susan); and constant companion, his dog Fritz.

In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death in 2010 by his wife, Diana Lou Cline Harper; one sister, Betty Park; and one brother, James Harper.

Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Evergreen South Cemetery with military honors by the American Legion, Parkersburg Post 15.

For those wishing to share a memory or message of sympathy, please visit www.vaughanfh.com.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Obituaries

Obituary: Sharon Weekley

Updated: 1 hour ago
Obituary: Sharon Weekley

Obituaries

Obituary: Leo Frederick Henline II

Updated: 1 hour ago
Obituary: Leo Frederick Henline II

Obituaries

Obituary: Clarence Raymond Bauerbach

Updated: 1 hour ago
Obituary: Clarence Raymond Bauerbach

Obituaries

Obituary: Sharon Vannoy

Updated: 1 hours ago
Obituary: Sharon Vannoy

Latest News

Obituaries

Obituary: Ruth Cox

Updated: 1 hours ago
Obituary: Ruth Cox

Obituaries

Obituary: James Lohr

Updated: 3 hours ago
Obituary: James Lohr

Obituaries

Obituary: Wayne Garner

Updated: 4 hours ago
Obituary: Wayne Garner

Obituaries

Obituary: Jerry Fox

Updated: 4 hours ago
Obituary: Jerry Fox

Obituaries

Obituary: Daniel Leroy Talbott

Updated: 4 hours ago
Daniel Leroy Talbott

Obituaries

Obiturary: Mary Jo Patton Jones

Updated: 4 hours ago
Obiturary: Mary Jo Patton Jones