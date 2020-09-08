Advertisement

Obituary: James Brockmeier

Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
James “Kevin” Brockmeier, 63, of Marietta passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020, at his home.  He was born on April 15, 1957, in Marietta a son of Thomas A. and Barbara A. (Stevers)  Brockmeier.

Kevin was a 1975 graduate of Marietta High School.  He was retired and loved to hunt and play golf.

On January 20, 2001, he married Teresa K. Bihn, who along with his mother survive with his children:  Michael (Jamie) Brockmeier, Jeffrey Brockmeier, Jessica (Bradley) Johnson; grandchildren: Aubrianna, Connor, Aribella and Joshua.  Also surviving are siblings:  Phyllis (Robert) Boersma, Janis (David) Sweigard, Todd (Pamela) Brockmeier, Paula Brockmeier and Andrea Lisovich and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Michael Brockmeier.

According to his wishes, he will be cremated and services will be held at the convenience of the family.  McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

